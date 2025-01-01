Understanding Histograms
Histograms use bars to show data frequencies across equal intervals.
What is the main purpose of a histogram?
A group of friends recorded the time they spent on social media each day: [15, 30, 45, 60, 20, 35, 50] minutes. Create a histogram to represent their daily usage.
Given a histogram with the following interval-frequency table: 0–10: 5, 10–20: 8, 20–30: ?, 30–40: 7, and knowing the total data count is 30, deduce the missing frequency.
What does the height of each bar in a histogram represent?
