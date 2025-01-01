Understanding Graphing: Scale and Origin
A graph has an x-axis (horizontal) and a y-axis (vertical) that intersect at the origin $(0,0)$. Scaling means choosing how much each unit on an axis represents—for example, 1 unit could represent 1 dollar. Refer to the coordinate plane sketch (assets/images/coordinate_plane_sketch.png) for a visual reference.
1
What is the origin on a graph?
2
Teenager Scenario
Imagine you are graphing your weekly allowance over a year. How would you adjust the scale if your allowance ranged from $5 to $50?
3
Think About This
Consider a graph where all data points are between 1000 and 5000. How would you place the origin and scale the axes?
4
Which scale would best represent the function $y = 0.005x$?
