Skip to main content
Master

Graphing: Scale and Origin

Master graphing: scale and origin with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Graphing: Scale and Origin

Choose your learning level

Watch & Learn

Video explanation of this concept

concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

A graph has an x-axis (horizontal) and a y-axis (vertical) that intersect at the origin $(0,0)$. Scaling means choosing how much each unit on an axis represents—for example, 1 unit could represent 1 dollar. Refer to the coordinate plane sketch (assets/images/coordinate_plane_sketch.png) for a visual reference.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.

Practice Problems

Test your understanding with practice problems

1

Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

What is the origin on a graph?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2

Real-World Problem

Question Exercise
Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

Imagine you are graphing your weekly allowance over a year. How would you adjust the scale if your allowance ranged from $5 to $50?
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3

Thinking Challenge

Thinking Exercise
Intermediate

Think About This

Consider a graph where all data points are between 1000 and 5000. How would you place the origin and scale the axes?

Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4

Challenge Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Advanced

Which scale would best represent the function $y = 0.005x$?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.

Recap

Watch & Learn

Review key concepts and takeaways

recap. Use space or enter to play video.