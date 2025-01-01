Understanding Graphing Logarithmic Functions
The basic logarithmic function $y = \log_b(x)$ passes through (1, 0), has domain x > 0, range all real numbers, and a vertical asymptote at x = 0. As x increases, y increases slowly.
Quick Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Beginner
What is the domain of the function $y = \log_3 x$?
Real-World Problem
Question Exercise
Intermediate
Scientist Scenario
A scientist uses $y = \log_{10} x$ to measure earthquake magnitudes. Explain the graph's shifts when $y = \log_{10}(x - 2) + 3$.
Thinking Challenge
Thinking Exercise
Intermediate
Think About This
Explain how $y = \log_2(x + 1) - 3$ is a transformation of $y = \log_2 x$.
Challenge Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Advanced
Which transformation is applied to $y = \log_5 x$ to get $y = \log_5(x - 4) + 2$?
