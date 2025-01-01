Graphing Logarithmic Functions

Important Notes

• The graph of the inverse function is the reflection about the line $y = x$ .

• The domain of $y = \log_b x$ is all positive real numbers.

• Vertical shift: If $k > 0$ , shift up; if $k < 0$ , shift down.

• Horizontal shift: For $y = \log_b(x - h)$ , h > 0 shifts right; for $y = \log_b(x + h)$ , h > 0 shifts left.

• Vertical asymptote: The graph has a vertical asymptote at x = 0 for $y = \log_b(x)$ and at x = h for $y = \log_b(x - h)$ .

• Range: All real numbers.

• Base restrictions: b > 0 and b ≠ 1.

• X-intercept: For $y = \log_b x$ , the graph crosses the x-axis at (1, 0).

• Behavior: As x → 0⁺, y → -∞; as x → ∞, y → ∞.

• Reflections and stretching: Reflections across the y-axis and vertical stretches/compressions occur when the function includes factors like - $\log_b x$ or a· $\log_b x$ .