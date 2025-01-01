Skip to main content
Graphing Logarithmic Functions

Master graphing logarithmic functions with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Graphing Logarithmic Functions

Beginner Explanation

The basic logarithmic function $y = \log_b(x)$ passes through (1, 0), has domain x > 0, range all real numbers, and a vertical asymptote at x = 0. As x increases, y increases slowly.
Practice Problems

Quick Quiz

What is the domain of the function $y = \log_3 x$?

Real-World Problem

Scientist Scenario

A scientist uses $y = \log_{10} x$ to measure earthquake magnitudes. Explain the graph's shifts when $y = \log_{10}(x - 2) + 3$.
Thinking Challenge

Think About This

Explain how $y = \log_2(x + 1) - 3$ is a transformation of $y = \log_2 x$.

Challenge Quiz

Which transformation is applied to $y = \log_5 x$ to get $y = \log_5(x - 4) + 2$?

Recap

