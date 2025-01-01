Skip to main content
Functions: Describing Behavior

Understanding Functions: Describing Behavior

Beginner

Beginner Explanation

Quick Quiz

Beginner

What is the function rule if $x = 1, 2, 3$ and $y = 3, 5, 7$?

Real-World Problem

Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

If the number of songs on a playlist $(x)$ increases, and the time spent listening $(y)$ increases proportionally—e.g., 20 songs take 60 minutes—find the function that relates $y$ to $x$.
Thinking Challenge

Intermediate

Think About This

Find the function rule if $x = 1, 2, 3$ and $y = 1, 4, 9$.

Challenge Quiz

Advanced

What is the function rule for $x = 1, 2, 3$ and $y = 2, 4, 8$?

