Finding the Area of a Triangle using Sine

Master finding the area of a triangle using sine with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

We recall that the area R of a triangle is given by R = \frac{1}{2}bh, and we use h = c\sin(A) to derive the formula R = \frac{1}{2}bc\sin(A).
Beginner

What is the area of a triangle with sides $b = 3$, $c = 4$ and angle $A = 90^\circ$?

Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

You are designing a triangular garden with sides $a = 5$, $b = 7$, and an included angle $C = 60^\circ$. Find the area.
Intermediate

Think About This

Calculate the area of a triangle with sides $a = 8$, $c = 10$, and angle $B = 45^\circ$.

Advanced

For a triangle with sides $a = 9$, $b = 12$, and angle $C = 120^\circ$, find the area.

