Understanding Finding the Area of a Triangle using Sine
We recall that the area R of a triangle is given by R = \frac{1}{2}bh, and we use h = c\sin(A) to derive the formula R = \frac{1}{2}bc\sin(A).
1
2
You are designing a triangular garden with sides $a = 5$, $b = 7$, and an included angle $C = 60^\circ$. Find the area.
3
Calculate the area of a triangle with sides $a = 8$, $c = 10$, and angle $B = 45^\circ$.
4
