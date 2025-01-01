Understanding Extraneous Solutions
Extraneous solutions are results that do not satisfy the original equation, often due to domain restrictions.
1
Quick Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Beginner
What is the extraneous solution of $\\frac{1}{x - 2} + \\frac{1}{x + 2} = \\frac{4}{(x - 2)(x + 2)}$?
2
Real-World Problem
Question Exercise
Intermediate
Teenager Scenario
Imagine you are solving an equation to find out how much time you need to complete a project. Solve the equation $\\frac{1}{t-3} + \\frac{1}{t+3} = \\frac{2}{t^2-9}$. Find all real solutions and identify any extraneous solutions.
3
Thinking Challenge
Thinking Exercise
Intermediate
Think About This
Find all real solutions of the equation $\\frac{x+4}{x-2} = \\frac{x-2}{x+4}$ and identify any extraneous solutions.
4
Challenge Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Advanced
For the equation $\\sqrt{x+1} = x - 1$, identify the extraneous solution.
