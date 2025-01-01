Skip to main content
Extraneous Solutions

Understanding Extraneous Solutions

Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

Extraneous solutions are results that do not satisfy the original equation, often due to domain restrictions.
What is the extraneous solution of $\\frac{1}{x - 2} + \\frac{1}{x + 2} = \\frac{4}{(x - 2)(x + 2)}$?

Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

Imagine you are solving an equation to find out how much time you need to complete a project. Solve the equation $\\frac{1}{t-3} + \\frac{1}{t+3} = \\frac{2}{t^2-9}$. Find all real solutions and identify any extraneous solutions.
Find all real solutions of the equation $\\frac{x+4}{x-2} = \\frac{x-2}{x+4}$ and identify any extraneous solutions.

For the equation $\\sqrt{x+1} = x - 1$, identify the extraneous solution.

