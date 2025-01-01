Exterior Angle Theorem

In triangle ABC, where $$\angle 1$$ is at vertex A, $$\angle 2$$ at vertex B, $$\angle 3$$ at vertex C, and $$\angle 4$$ is the exterior angle at vertex C: If $m \angle 1 = 2x^\circ$ and $m \angle 2 = (3x - 10)^\circ$ , what is $m \angle 4$ ?

A $5x - 10^\circ$ B $5x + 10^\circ$ C $5x - 20^\circ$ D $5x + 20^\circ$