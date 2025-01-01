Skip to main content
Exterior Angle Theorem

Master exterior angle theorem with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Exterior Angle Theorem

The measure of an exterior angle is the sum of the two opposite interior angles: $m \angle 4 = m \angle 1 + m \angle 2$.
Practice Problems

In triangle ABC, where $$\angle 1$$ is at vertex A, $$\angle 2$$ at vertex B, $$\angle 3$$ at vertex C, and $$\angle 4$$ is the exterior angle at vertex C: If $m \angle 1 = 40^\circ$ and $m \angle 2 = 50^\circ$, what is $m \angle 4$?

Imagine a triangle-shaped park with an exterior walkway forming an angle. If one interior angle is $35^\circ$ and another is $45^\circ$, find the measure of the walkway's exterior angle.
In triangle ABC, where $$\angle 1$$ at vertex A equals $x^\circ$, $$\angle 2$$ at vertex B equals $(x + 10)^\circ$, and $$\angle 4$$ is the exterior angle at vertex C, find $m \angle 4$ in terms of x.

In triangle ABC, where $$\angle 1$$ is at vertex A, $$\angle 2$$ at vertex B, $$\angle 3$$ at vertex C, and $$\angle 4$$ is the exterior angle at vertex C: If $m \angle 1 = 2x^\circ$ and $m \angle 2 = (3x - 10)^\circ$, what is $m \angle 4$?

Recap

