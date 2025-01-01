Understanding Exterior Angle Theorem
The measure of an exterior angle is the sum of the two opposite interior angles: $m \angle 4 = m \angle 1 + m \angle 2$.
In triangle ABC, where $$\angle 1$$ is at vertex A, $$\angle 2$$ at vertex B, $$\angle 3$$ at vertex C, and $$\angle 4$$ is the exterior angle at vertex C: If $m \angle 1 = 40^\circ$ and $m \angle 2 = 50^\circ$, what is $m \angle 4$?
Imagine a triangle-shaped park with an exterior walkway forming an angle. If one interior angle is $35^\circ$ and another is $45^\circ$, find the measure of the walkway's exterior angle.
In triangle ABC, where $$\angle 1$$ at vertex A equals $x^\circ$, $$\angle 2$$ at vertex B equals $(x + 10)^\circ$, and $$\angle 4$$ is the exterior angle at vertex C, find $m \angle 4$ in terms of x.
In triangle ABC, where $$\angle 1$$ is at vertex A, $$\angle 2$$ at vertex B, $$\angle 3$$ at vertex C, and $$\angle 4$$ is the exterior angle at vertex C: If $m \angle 1 = 2x^\circ$ and $m \angle 2 = (3x - 10)^\circ$, what is $m \angle 4$?
