Understanding Exterior Angle Inequality
An exterior angle of a triangle is always greater than each of the non-adjacent interior angles.
Quick Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Beginner
In $\triangle ABC$, if $m \angle A = 50^\circ$ and $m \angle B = 60^\circ$, what is $m \angle D$ where $\angle D$ is the exterior angle at $\angle C$?
Real-World Problem
Question Exercise
Intermediate
Teenager Scenario
Imagine you are designing a triangular garden. The angles $\angle A$ and $\angle B$ are $45^\circ$ and $60^\circ$ respectively. Calculate the exterior angle at $\angle C$.
Thinking Challenge
Thinking Exercise
Intermediate
Think About This
Consider a triangle with angles $\angle X$, $\angle Y$, and $\angle Z$. If $\angle Z$ is the largest angle, prove that the exterior angle at $\angle Z$ is greater than $\angle X$ and $\angle Y$.
Challenge Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Advanced
In $\triangle DEF$, if $m \angle D = 40^\circ$ and $m \angle E = 55^\circ$, which is the measure of the exterior angle at $\angle F$?
