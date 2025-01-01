Skip to main content
Master

Exterior Angle Inequality

Master exterior angle inequality with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Exterior Angle Inequality

Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

An exterior angle of a triangle is always greater than each of the non-adjacent interior angles.
Practice Problems

Test your understanding with practice problems

1

Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

In $\triangle ABC$, if $m \angle A = 50^\circ$ and $m \angle B = 60^\circ$, what is $m \angle D$ where $\angle D$ is the exterior angle at $\angle C$?

2

Real-World Problem

Question Exercise
Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

Imagine you are designing a triangular garden. The angles $\angle A$ and $\angle B$ are $45^\circ$ and $60^\circ$ respectively. Calculate the exterior angle at $\angle C$.
3

Thinking Challenge

Thinking Exercise
Intermediate

Think About This

Consider a triangle with angles $\angle X$, $\angle Y$, and $\angle Z$. If $\angle Z$ is the largest angle, prove that the exterior angle at $\angle Z$ is greater than $\angle X$ and $\angle Y$.

4

Challenge Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Advanced

In $\triangle DEF$, if $m \angle D = 40^\circ$ and $m \angle E = 55^\circ$, which is the measure of the exterior angle at $\angle F$?

Recap

