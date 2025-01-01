Understanding End Behavior of a Function
For an even degree and positive leading coefficient, the graph rises to $+\infty$ on both ends.
1
What is the end behavior of $x^2$?
2
Teenager Scenario
Imagine a skateboard ramp represented by $f(x) = x^3 - 3x + 2$. What is the end behavior?
3
Think About This
Analyze the function $x^4 - 4x^3 + 3x + 25$ and determine its end behavior.
4
Determine the end behavior of $-x^3 + 2x^2 - x + 5$.
