End Behavior of a Function

Even Positive : $f(x) \to +\infty$ as $x \to \pm\infty$

Even Negative : $f(x) \to -\infty$ as $x \to \pm\infty$

Odd Positive : $f(x) \to -\infty$ as $x \to -\infty$ ; $f(x) \to +\infty$ as $x \to +\infty$