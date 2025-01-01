Understanding Divisibility Tests
Divisibility tests are quick checks to determine whether one integer is evenly divisible by another without performing full division. For example, a number is divisible by 2 if its last digit is even, by 5 if it ends in 0 or 5, and by 10 if it ends in 0. These simple rules rely only on examining the digits.
1
Which number is divisible by $2$?
2
Think About This
Is the number $8249$ divisible by $3$? Prove your reasoning.
Which of the following numbers is divisible by $9$?
