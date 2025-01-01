Skip to main content
Divisibility Tests

Understanding Divisibility Tests

Beginner Explanation

Divisibility tests are quick checks to determine whether one integer is evenly divisible by another without performing full division. For example, a number is divisible by 2 if its last digit is even, by 5 if it ends in 0 or 5, and by 10 if it ends in 0. These simple rules rely only on examining the digits.
Practice Problems

1

Quick Quiz

Beginner

Which number is divisible by $2$?

2

Real-World Problem

Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

You have $3483$ candies. Can you divide them equally among 3 friends?
3

Thinking Challenge

Intermediate

Think About This

Is the number $8249$ divisible by $3$? Prove your reasoning.

4

Challenge Quiz

Advanced

Which of the following numbers is divisible by $9$?

Recap

