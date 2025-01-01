Skip to main content
Master

Adjoint of a Matrix

Master the concept of adjoint of a matrix with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Adjoint of a Matrix

Choose your learning level

Watch & Learn

Video explanation of this concept

concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

In simple terms, to find the adjoint of A you compute the cofactor for each entry to form the cofactor matrix, then swap its rows and columns (i.e., transpose it).
Now showing Beginner level explanation.

Practice Problems

Test your understanding with practice problems

1

Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

Which one is the adjoint of a matrix?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2

Real-World Problem

Question Exercise
Intermediate

Inverting Matrices

You're given the 2×2 matrix A = [[1, 2], [3, 4]]. Can you find its inverse using the concept of adjoint?
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3

Thinking Challenge

Thinking Exercise
Intermediate

Think About This

What is the cofactor matrix and how is it related to the adjugate?

Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4

Challenge Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Advanced

What is the difference between the adjoint and the transpose of a matrix?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.

Recap

Watch & Learn

Review key concepts and takeaways

recap. Use space or enter to play video.