Understanding Adjoint of a Matrix
Choose your learning level
Watch & Learn
Video explanation of this concept
concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner
Start here! Easy to understand
Beginner Explanation
In simple terms, to find the adjoint of A you compute the cofactor for each entry to form the cofactor matrix, then swap its rows and columns (i.e., transpose it).
Now showing Beginner level explanation.
Practice Problems
Test your understanding with practice problems
1
Quick Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Beginner
Which one is the adjoint of a matrix?
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2
Real-World Problem
Question Exercise
Intermediate
Inverting Matrices
You're given the 2×2 matrix A = [[1, 2], [3, 4]]. Can you find its inverse using the concept of adjoint?
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3
Thinking Challenge
Thinking Exercise
Intermediate
Think About This
What is the cofactor matrix and how is it related to the adjugate?
Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4
Challenge Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Advanced
What is the difference between the adjoint and the transpose of a matrix?
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
Recap
Watch & Learn
Review key concepts and takeaways
recap. Use space or enter to play video.