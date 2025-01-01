Skip to main content
Converting Decimals to Fractions: Repeating

Master converting repeating decimals to fractions with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students 10 to 16 years old.

Understanding Converting Decimals to Fractions: Repeating

Beginner Explanation

A repeating decimal repeats one or more digits infinitely after the decimal point.
What is the fraction form of the repeating decimal $0.\overline{3}$?

Pizza Scenario

Imagine you ate $0.\overline{6}$ of a pizza. What fraction of the pizza did you eat?
Think About This

Convert the repeating decimal $0.\overline{9}$ into a fraction.

What is the fraction form of the repeating decimal $0.\overline{8}$?

