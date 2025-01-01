Converting Decimals to Fractions: Repeating

Numerator = A – B; Denominator = a number consisting of n 9's followed by k 0's (i.e. 10ᵏ⁺ⁿ – 10ᵏ).

Form the integer A = all digits (non-repeating + one block of repeating), and B = integer of the non-repeating part.

$k$ = number of non-repeating digits after the decimal

Why It Works

When multiplying by 10ᵏ⁺ⁿ and 10ᵏ and subtracting, the repeating part cancels, leaving an integer over another integer.