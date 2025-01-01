Skip to main content
Converse of Isosceles Triangle Theorem

Understanding Converse of Isosceles Triangle Theorem

The Converse of Isosceles Triangle Theorem states that if two angles of a triangle are congruent, then the sides opposite these angles are congruent.
In triangle PQR, if $\angle P \cong \angle Q$, which of the following statements is true?

Intermediate

Architect's Dilemma

An architect is designing a triangular park. She wants to have two angles of the park to be equal for aesthetic reasons. How will this decision affect the sides of the park?
Think About This

Can the Converse of Isosceles Triangle Theorem be applied to a right triangle? Explain your reasoning.

In triangle ABC, if $\angle B \cong \angle C$, which of the following statements is true?

