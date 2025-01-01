Understanding Conditional Probability
When you know that one event has happened, it can change the probability that another event will happen. This is conditional probability.
If the probability of rain on a given day is 0.4 and the probability of carrying an umbrella given that it rains is 0.7, what is the probability of both events occurring?
Sports Scenario
In a basketball game, player A makes 70% of her free throws and player B makes 60% of her free throws. If both players get a chance to make a free throw, what is the probability that both will make their shots?
If the probability of passing a math test is 0.8 and the probability of passing a science test given that the math test was passed is 0.9, what is the probability of passing both tests?
A box contains 4 red balls, 3 blue balls, and 2 green balls. If a ball is picked at random, what is the probability that the ball is red given that it is not green?
