Combining ("Gathering") Like Terms with Exponents

Key Definition The terms of a mathematical expression that are separated by a plus (+) or minus (–) sign are called like terms if their variable parts and their exponents on each corresponding variable are identical. Like terms can be combined by adding or subtracting their coefficients.

Important Notes • Like terms are gathered by adding or subtracting their coefficients.

• The variable part and exponents stay the same; we just add the coefficients (the numerical portion of the terms).

• Unlike terms cannot be added or subtracted.

Mathematical Notation $x^n$ means x raised to the power of n Remember to use proper notation when solving problems

Why It Works Like terms share identical variable parts and exponents, so when we add or subtract their coefficients we remain within the same class of terms by the closure property of addition. This simplifies the expression while preserving its value.