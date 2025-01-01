Understanding Combining ("Gathering") Like Terms with Exponents
Simple explanation with the example $2x^2 + 3x^2 = 5x^2$
1
Combine the like terms in the expression $3x^2 + 2x^2$
2
Teenager Scenario
If a teenager receives 3x dollars from his mother and 2x dollars from his father, what is the total money received?
3
Think About This
Combine the like terms in the expression $5y^3 - 3y^3 + 2y$
4
Combine the like terms in the expression $6x^2 + 5x + 4 - 4x^2 + 7x - 8$
