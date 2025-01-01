Skip to main content
The Cofunction and Odd-Even Identities

Understanding The Cofunction and Odd-Even Identities

When two angles are complementary (sum to $90^\circ$), their sine and cosine values swap: $\sin(\theta) = \cos(90^\circ - \theta)$ and $\cos(\theta) = \sin(90^\circ - \theta)$. For example, $\sin(30^\circ) = \cos(60^\circ) = 1/2$.
1

What is $\sin(30^\circ)$ using the cofunction identity?

2

Imagine you are building a ramp. If the angle of elevation is $30^\circ$, find the cofunction identity that relates to the $\sin$ of this angle.
3

If $\cos(\alpha) = \frac{1}{2}$, what is $\cos(-\alpha)$?

4

Given $\tan(45^\circ)$, find $\cot(45^\circ)$ using the cofunction identity.

