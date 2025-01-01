Understanding Capacity
Capacity is the amount that can be held in a container. It can be measured in metric units like liters or in U.S. customary units like gallons.
If a jug has a capacity of 1 liter, how many milliliters can it hold?
Milk Jug Scenario
You have a milk jug with a capacity of 1 gallon. How many quarts of milk can the jug hold?
Think About This
If a large water bottle holds 2 liters of water, how many milliliters of water does the bottle hold?
A small pitcher can hold 4 glasses of drink. If each glass can hold 250 milliliters, how many liters can the pitcher hold?
