Capacity is the amount that can be held in a container. It can be measured in metric units like liters or in U.S. customary units like gallons.
If a jug has a capacity of 1 liter, how many milliliters can it hold?

You have a milk jug with a capacity of 1 gallon. How many quarts of milk can the jug hold?
If a large water bottle holds 2 liters of water, how many milliliters of water does the bottle hold?

A small pitcher can hold 4 glasses of drink. If each glass can hold 250 milliliters, how many liters can the pitcher hold?

