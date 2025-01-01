Understanding The Binomial Theorem
Beginner
Simple explanation with $(a+b)^2 = a^2 + 2ab + b^2$
1
Beginner
What is the expanded form of $(x+1)^2$?
2
Intermediate
Teenager Scenario
Imagine calculating the area of a square plot with sides $(x+5)$ meters.
3
Intermediate
Think About This
Expand $(2x - 3)^3$ using the binomial theorem.
4
Advanced
What is the coefficient of $x^2$ in the expansion of $(3x + 2)^4$?
