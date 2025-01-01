Understanding Biconditional Statement
A biconditional statement is a statement that is true if and only if both its conditional and converse are true.
1
Quick Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Beginner
Which of the following is a biconditional statement?
2
Real-World Problem
Question Exercise
Intermediate
Birthday Scenario
Your friend tells you: 'If and only if it is my birthday, there will be a party tonight.'
3
Thinking Challenge
Thinking Exercise
Intermediate
Think About This
Write the two conditional statements associated with the biconditional statement: 'A rectangle is a square if and only if the adjacent sides are congruent.'
4
Challenge Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Advanced
Which of the following is not a biconditional statement?
