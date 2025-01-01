The symbols $\leftrightarrow$ and $\Leftrightarrow$ are commonly used to represent biconditional statements.

The 'if and only if' clause in a biconditional statement signifies that both the condition and its converse are true.

$p \leftrightarrow q$ represents a biconditional statement, meaning that both $p \rightarrow q$ and $q \rightarrow p$ are true.

Why It Works

Biconditional statements work because they establish a two-way truth relationship between two conditions. If one condition is true, the other must also be true, and vice versa.