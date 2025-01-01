Understanding Conditional Statements
Choose your learning level
Watch & Learn
Video explanation of this concept
concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner
Start here! Easy to understand
Beginner Explanation
A conditional statement is an if-then statement, like '$p \rightarrow q$'.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.
Practice Problems
Test your understanding with practice problems
1
Quick Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Beginner
In the conditional statement 'If a closed shape has three sides, then it is a triangle', what is the hypothesis?
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2
Real-World Problem
Question Exercise
Intermediate
Weather Forecast
Your local weather report says 'If it rains, then the game will be cancelled.'
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3
Thinking Challenge
Thinking Exercise
Intermediate
Think About This
Rewrite the following statement as a conditional statement: 'You will get wet if it rains.'
Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4
Challenge Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Advanced
In the conditional statement 'A polygon is a hexagon if it has six sides', what is the conclusion?
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
Recap
Watch & Learn
Review key concepts and takeaways
recap. Use space or enter to play video.