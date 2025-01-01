Skip to main content
Master

Conditional Statements

Master conditional statements with interactive lessons and practice problems!

Understanding Conditional Statements

Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

A conditional statement is an if-then statement, like '$p \rightarrow q$'.
Practice Problems

1

Quick Quiz

Beginner

In the conditional statement 'If a closed shape has three sides, then it is a triangle', what is the hypothesis?

2

Real-World Problem

Intermediate

Weather Forecast

Your local weather report says 'If it rains, then the game will be cancelled.'
3

Thinking Challenge

Intermediate

Think About This

Rewrite the following statement as a conditional statement: 'You will get wet if it rains.'

4

Challenge Quiz

Advanced

In the conditional statement 'A polygon is a hexagon if it has six sides', what is the conclusion?

