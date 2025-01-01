Skip to main content
Master

Area Problem Solving

Master area problem solving with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Area Problem Solving

Choose your learning level

Watch & Learn

Video explanation of this concept

concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

The area of a shape can be calculated using simple formulas. For example, the area of a rectangle is $\text{length} \times \text{width}$.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.

Practice Problems

Test your understanding with practice problems

1

Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

What is the area of a rectangle with length 6 units and width 8 units?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2

Real-World Problem

Question Exercise
Intermediate

Finding Area of a Shaded Region

A rectangle has a square cut out of its center. The dimensions of the rectangle are 6 units by 8 units, and each side of the square is 2 units. What is the area of the shaded part?
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3

Advanced Challenge

Thinking Exercise
Advanced

Think About This

A complex shape is made up of 3 squares and a rectangle. All the squares have sides of 3 units, and the rectangle has dimensions of 3 units by 12 units. What is the total area of the shape?

Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.

Recap

Watch & Learn

Review key concepts and takeaways

recap. Use space or enter to play video.