Understanding Angle of Intersecting Secants Theorem
The formula $\angle CAE = \frac{1}{2}(arc CE - arc BD)$ can be used to find the measure of an angle formed by two intersecting secants.
Baseball Field Scenario
A baseball field has a shape resembling a circle. Two lines are drawn from the home plate to first base and third base, intersecting the circle at points C and E for one secant (arc CE) and at points B and D for the other secant (arc BD). If $arc CE = 120°$ and $arc BD = 90°$, what is the angle at the home plate?
