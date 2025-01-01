Skip to main content
Angle of Intersecting Secants Theorem

Master angle of intersecting secants theorem with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Angle of Intersecting Secants Theorem

Beginner Explanation

The formula $\angle CAE = \frac{1}{2}(arc CE - arc BD)$ can be used to find the measure of an angle formed by two intersecting secants.
Beginner

Assume secants intersect at point A outside the circle, one secant passing through points C and E (forming arc CE), and the other through points B and D (forming arc BD). Given $arc CE = 88°$ and $arc BD = 28°$, what is the measure of $\angle CAE$?

Intermediate

Baseball Field Scenario

A baseball field has a shape resembling a circle. Two lines are drawn from the home plate to first base and third base, intersecting the circle at points C and E for one secant (arc CE) and at points B and D for the other secant (arc BD). If $arc CE = 120°$ and $arc BD = 90°$, what is the angle at the home plate?
Advanced

Think About This

Suppose two secants intersect at point A outside a circle, one secant passing through points C and E (forming arc CE) and the other through points B and D (forming arc BD). An angle formed at A is 45°, and $arc BD = 60°$. What is the measure of arc CE?

