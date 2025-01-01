Skip to main content
The AA (Angle-Angle) Similarity states that if two triangles have two pairs of corresponding angles that are congruent, then the triangles are similar.
Given triangles ABE and DCE that share vertex E (with triangle ABE formed by vertices A–E–B in clockwise order and triangle DCE formed by vertices D–C–E in clockwise order), and given that $\angle A \cong \angle D$ (angle at vertex A in triangle ABE corresponds to angle at vertex D in triangle DCE) and $\angle E \cong \angle B$ (angle at vertex E in triangle ABE corresponds to angle at vertex B in triangle DCE), are the triangles ABE and DCE similar?

A group of students want to measure the height of the Leaning Tower of Pisa, but they can't measure it directly. They decide to use a metre stick and the principles of AA Similarity. If a 1m stick casts a shadow of 2m at the same time the tower casts a shadow of 90m, can you find the height of the tower?
Triangle ABC and triangle DEF are such that $\angle A \cong \angle D$ and $\angle B \cong \angle E$, establishing the correspondence A↔D, B↔E, and C↔F. If AB = 5cm, AC = 3cm, and DF = 10cm, find the length of DE.

In triangle PQR, $\angle P = 40^\circ$ and $\angle Q = 60^\circ$. In another triangle STU, $\angle S = 40^\circ$ and $\angle T = 60^\circ$. Are the triangles PQR and STU similar?

