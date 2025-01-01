Understanding Mutually Exclusive Events
Two events are mutually exclusive when they cannot both happen at the same time, so the probability of their intersection is zero. For example, when rolling a six-sided die, the events “rolling a 2” and “rolling a 5” are mutually exclusive, so P(2 ∩ 5) = 0 and P(2 ∪ 5) = P(2) + P(5) = 1/6 + 1/6 = 1/3.
If $A$ and $B$ are mutually exclusive, what is $P(A \cap B)$?
What is the probability of rolling a 2 or a 5 on a fair six-sided die?
Can two events be mutually exclusive and independent at the same time? Explain why or why not.
If $P(A) = 0.3$ and $P(B) = 0.4$ and they are mutually exclusive, what is $P(A \cup B)$?
