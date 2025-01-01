Skip to main content
Mutually Exclusive Events

Understanding Mutually Exclusive Events

Two events are mutually exclusive when they cannot both happen at the same time, so the probability of their intersection is zero. For example, when rolling a six-sided die, the events “rolling a 2” and “rolling a 5” are mutually exclusive, so P(2 ∩ 5) = 0 and P(2 ∪ 5) = P(2) + P(5) = 1/6 + 1/6 = 1/3.
If $A$ and $B$ are mutually exclusive, what is $P(A \cap B)$?

What is the probability of rolling a 2 or a 5 on a fair six-sided die?

Think About This

Can two events be mutually exclusive and independent at the same time? Explain why or why not.

If $P(A) = 0.3$ and $P(B) = 0.4$ and they are mutually exclusive, what is $P(A \cup B)$?

