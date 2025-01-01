Mutually Exclusive Events

Beginner Explanation

Two events are mutually exclusive when they cannot both happen at the same time, so the probability of their intersection is zero. For example, when rolling a six-sided die, the events “rolling a 2” and “rolling a 5” are mutually exclusive, so P(2 ∩ 5) = 0 and P(2 ∪ 5) = P(2) + P(5) = 1/6 + 1/6 = 1/3.