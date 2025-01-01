Understanding Adding and Subtracting Complex Numbers
Simply add or subtract the real parts and imaginary parts separately.
What is the result of $(3+4i)+(2-3i)$?
Electrical Engineering Scenario
In electrical engineering, impedance is represented as a complex number. If the impedance of two components are $3 + 4i$ and $2 - 3i$ ohms respectively, what is the total impedance when they are connected in series?
What is the result of $(3+4i)-(5-7i)$?
