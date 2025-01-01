Skip to main content
Adding and Subtracting Complex Numbers

Master adding and subtracting complex numbers with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Adding and Subtracting Complex Numbers

Simply add or subtract the real parts and imaginary parts separately.
Practice Problems

Quick Quiz

What is the result of $(3+4i)+(2-3i)$?

Real-World Problem

Electrical Engineering Scenario

In electrical engineering, impedance is represented as a complex number. If the impedance of two components are $3 + 4i$ and $2 - 3i$ ohms respectively, what is the total impedance when they are connected in series?
Thinking Challenge

Think About This

If you add a complex number to its conjugate, what part of the result will be zero?

Challenge Quiz

What is the result of $(3+4i)-(5-7i)$?

