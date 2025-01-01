Key Definition Accuracy refers to how close a measurement is to the true value. Error refers to the difference between the measured value and the true value.

Important Notes • Accuracy and error are important concepts in real-world problems.

• Different problems require different levels of accuracy.

• Some problems require exact answers, while others require approximations.

Mathematical Notation $±$ : indicates the uncertainty or tolerance in measurements. $Δx = x_{measured} - x_{true}$ : absolute error. $\text{Relative error} = \frac{Δx}{|x_{true}|}$ : relative error. $\%\text{ error} = \left(\frac{Δx}{|x_{true}|}\right) \times 100\%$ : percent error. $x = \sqrt{a^2 + b^2}$ : Pythagorean theorem. Symbols are critical for understanding mathematical formulas and equations.

Why It Works The concept of accuracy and error applies in real-world situations where measurements are taken. It helps us understand the precision of our measurements and calculations.