Master

Accuracy and Error

Master accuracy and error with interactive lessons and practice problems! In this unit, you will learn how to deal with problems that require an exact answer versus those that require an approximate answer.

Understanding Accuracy and Error

concept.
Accuracy refers to how close a measurement is to the true value. Error refers to the difference between the measured value and the true value.
1

Quick Quiz

Beginner

What is the length of the hypotenuse in a right triangle with sides 3 and 7?

2

Real-World Problem

Intermediate

Garden Fencing Scenario

Deanna is making a wire fence for her garden in the shape of a right triangle. The sides are 3 meters and 7 meters long. What is the length of the hypotenuse?
3

Thinking Challenge

Intermediate

Think About This

If a measurement is reported as 5.67 with a precision of ±0.02, what is the range of possible actual values?

4

Challenge Quiz

Advanced

A measurement is reported as $\sqrt{50}$ with a precision of ±0.1. What is the range of possible actual values?

