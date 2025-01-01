Skip to main content
Absolute Value of a Complex Number

Absolute Value of a Complex Number

Understanding Absolute Value of a Complex Number

The absolute value of a complex number is the distance from the origin to that number on the complex plane.
Practice Problems

What is the absolute value of the complex number $-2 + 3i$?

Electrical Engineering Scenario

In electrical engineering, complex numbers are used to analyze circuits. The absolute value represents the magnitude of the electrical quantity.
Suppose you have a complex number $4 - 7i$. What is its absolute value?

What is the absolute value of the complex number $5i$?

