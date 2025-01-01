Key Definition A tessellation is a repeated geometric design that covers a plane without any gaps, spaces, or overlaps.

Important Notes • A square can tessellate a plane.

• An equilateral triangle can tessellate a plane.

• Any triangle or parallelogram can tessellate a plane.

• A regular pentagon cannot tessellate a plane without gaps.

• Multiple shapes can be combined to tessellate a plane.

Mathematical Notation $\angle$ represents the interior angle of a polygon Remember to use proper notation when solving problems

Why It Works Tessellations work because they use shapes that fit together without gaps, covering the entire plane.