Understanding Tessellations
Beginner Explanation
A simple explanation: tessellations are patterns with no gaps using shapes like squares or triangles.
2
Real-World Problem
Question Exercise
Intermediate
Teenager Scenario
Imagine designing a tiled floor. Which shapes should you use to cover the floor completely without gaps? $\text{Think of the options}$
3
Thinking Challenge
Thinking Exercise
Intermediate
Think About This
Consider a pattern using hexagons. Can they tessellate a plane on their own? $\text{Explain your reasoning}$
4
Challenge Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Advanced
Which combination of shapes can tessellate a plane? $\text{Select one}$
