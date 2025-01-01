Skip to main content
Temperature measures how hot or cold something is. We commonly use the Celsius scale, where water freezes at $0^\circ C$ and boils at $100^\circ C$. You can read temperature on a thermometer and compare values by simple subtraction to see how much hotter or colder one reading is from another.
1

Beginner

What is the freezing point of water in Celsius? $^\circ C$

2

Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

Imagine you are planning a picnic and want to ensure the weather is warm enough. The forecast says $68^\circ F$. Convert it to Celsius.
3

Intermediate

Think About This

If the temperature in your city dropped from $15^\circ C$ to $-5^\circ C$, what is the change in temperature?

4

Advanced

A scientist notes the temperature as $310 K$. Convert this to Celsius.

