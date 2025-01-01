Skip to main content
A step function is like a staircase on a graph with $f(x) = \lfloor x \rfloor$.
What is $\lfloor 4.7 \rfloor$?

Teenager Scenario

You have $20 to spend on games that cost $3.75 each. How many games can you buy with your money?
Think About This

Find $\lfloor -2.3 \rfloor$ and explain why it is not $-2$.

Which of the following is $\lfloor \pi \rfloor$?

