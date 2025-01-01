Understanding Step Function
A step function is like a staircase on a graph with $f(x) = \lfloor x \rfloor$.
1
Quick Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Beginner
What is $\lfloor 4.7 \rfloor$?
2
Real-World Problem
Question Exercise
Intermediate
Teenager Scenario
You have $20 to spend on games that cost $3.75 each. How many games can you buy with your money?
3
Thinking Challenge
Thinking Exercise
Intermediate
Think About This
Find $\lfloor -2.3 \rfloor$ and explain why it is not $-2$.
4
Challenge Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Advanced
Which of the following is $\lfloor \pi \rfloor$?
