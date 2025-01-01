Skip to main content
Master

Solving Problems with Vectors

Master solving problems with vectors with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Solving Problems with Vectors

Choose your learning level

Watch & Learn

Video explanation of this concept

concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

Vectors can be broken down into horizontal and vertical components using $\cos$ and $\sin$.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.

Practice Problems

Test your understanding with practice problems

1

Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

What is the horizontal component of a vector with magnitude $70$ and angle $35^\circ$?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2

Real-World Problem

Question Exercise
Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

You throw a ball with a speed of $70$ feet per second at an angle of $35^\circ$. What are the components of its velocity?
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3

Thinking Challenge

Thinking Exercise
Intermediate

Think About This

If two forces act on an object, one of $20$ lb at $45^\circ$ and another of $30$ lb at $150^\circ$, calculate the resultant force.

Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4

Challenge Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Advanced

What is the resultant force of two vectors $F_1 = 10\sqrt{2}i + 10\sqrt{2}j$ and $F_2 = -15\sqrt{3}i + 15j$?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.

Recap

Watch & Learn

Review key concepts and takeaways

recap. Use space or enter to play video.