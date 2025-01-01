Understanding Solving Problems with Vectors
Vectors can be broken down into horizontal and vertical components using $\cos$ and $\sin$.
What is the horizontal component of a vector with magnitude $70$ and angle $35^\circ$?
Teenager Scenario
You throw a ball with a speed of $70$ feet per second at an angle of $35^\circ$. What are the components of its velocity?
If two forces act on an object, one of $20$ lb at $45^\circ$ and another of $30$ lb at $150^\circ$, calculate the resultant force.
What is the resultant force of two vectors $F_1 = 10\sqrt{2}i + 10\sqrt{2}j$ and $F_2 = -15\sqrt{3}i + 15j$?
