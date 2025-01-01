Scalar Multiplication of Vectors

Key Definition To multiply a vector by a scalar, multiply each component by the scalar: $n \vec{u} = \langle n u_1, n u_2 \rangle$

Important Notes • The magnitude of a scaled vector is $|c| \cdot |\vec{v}|$

• If $n$ is negative, the direction reverses

• Associative Property: $c(d\vec{u}) = (cd)\vec{u}$

• Distributive Property: $(c+d)\vec{u} = c\vec{u} + d\vec{u}$

• Identity Property: $1 \cdot \vec{u} = \vec{u}$

Mathematical Notation $\vec{u}$ denotes a vector $|\vec{u}|$ denotes the magnitude of $\vec{u}$ $\langle u_1, u_2 \rangle$ represents a vector with components $+$ represents addition Remember to use proper notation when solving problems

Why It Works The scalar multiplication scales the magnitude by $|n|$ and keeps the direction unchanged unless $n$ is negative.