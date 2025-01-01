Understanding Scalar Multiplication of Vectors
Simple explanation with $n \vec{u} = \langle n u_1, n u_2 \rangle$
What is $3 \times \langle 2, 5 \rangle$?
Teenager Scenario
If a skateboarder moves along the vector $\langle -1, 3 \rangle$ and doubles the speed, find the new vector.
Think About This
What happens to the direction of $\langle 4, -3 \rangle$ when multiplied by $-2$?
Find $-3 \times \langle 1, -2 \rangle$
