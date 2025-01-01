Understanding The Remainder Theorem
Choose your learning level
Watch & Learn
Video explanation of this concept
concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner
Start here! Easy to understand
Beginner Explanation
When a polynomial f(x) is divided by x - c, the Remainder Theorem says the remainder is f(c). For example, dividing f(x) = 2x + 3 by x - 1 leaves a remainder f(1) = 5.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.
Practice Problems
Test your understanding with practice problems
1
Quick Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Beginner
What is the remainder of $f(x) = 5x^3 - 3x^2 + 5x - 3$ when divided by $x - 2$?
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2
Real-World Problem
Question Exercise
Intermediate
Teenager Scenario
A skateboard design uses a polynomial function $g(x) = 2x^3 - x^2 + 4x + 5$ for curves. Find the remainder when dividing by $x - 3$.
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3
Thinking Challenge
Thinking Exercise
Intermediate
Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4
Challenge Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Advanced
Find the remainder of $p(x) = x^4 - 6x^3 + 11x^2 - 6x$ when divided by $x - 1$.
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
Recap
Watch & Learn
Review key concepts and takeaways
recap. Use space or enter to play video.