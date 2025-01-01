Skip to main content
The Remainder Theorem

When a polynomial f(x) is divided by x - c, the Remainder Theorem says the remainder is f(c). For example, dividing f(x) = 2x + 3 by x - 1 leaves a remainder f(1) = 5.
What is the remainder of $f(x) = 5x^3 - 3x^2 + 5x - 3$ when divided by $x - 2$?

A skateboard design uses a polynomial function $g(x) = 2x^3 - x^2 + 4x + 5$ for curves. Find the remainder when dividing by $x - 3$.
What does the Remainder Theorem tell us about the polynomial $h(x)$ if $h(c) = 0$?

Find the remainder of $p(x) = x^4 - 6x^3 + 11x^2 - 6x$ when divided by $x - 1$.

