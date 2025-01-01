Skip to main content
Rational Functions

Master rational functions with interactive lessons and practice problems!

Understanding Rational Functions

Beginner

Beginner Explanation

A rational function looks like $\frac{x^2 + 5x + 2}{4x + 7}$.
1

Which of the following is a rational function? $\frac{x^2 + 1}{x - 1}$

2

Teenager Scenario

If a company produces $p(x) = x^2 + 3x + 2$ products at cost $q(x) = 2x + 5$, find and simplify the average cost per product.
3

Think About This

Why is the function $\frac{x^2 + 1}{x - 3}$ undefined at $x = 3$?

4

Evaluate the limit of $\frac{x^2 - 1}{x - 1}$ as $x$ approaches $1$.

