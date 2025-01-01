Understanding Rational Functions
Beginner Explanation
A rational function looks like $\frac{x^2 + 5x + 2}{4x + 7}$.
1
Quick Quiz
Beginner
Beginner
Which of the following is a rational function? $\frac{x^2 + 1}{x - 1}$
2
Real-World Problem
Intermediate
Intermediate
Teenager Scenario
If a company produces $p(x) = x^2 + 3x + 2$ products at cost $q(x) = 2x + 5$, find and simplify the average cost per product.
3
Thinking Challenge
Intermediate
Intermediate
Think About This
Why is the function $\frac{x^2 + 1}{x - 3}$ undefined at $x = 3$?
4
Challenge Quiz
Advanced
Advanced
Evaluate the limit of $\frac{x^2 - 1}{x - 1}$ as $x$ approaches $1$.
Recap
