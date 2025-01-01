Key Definition Random sampling is a method where each individual in the population has an equal chance of being selected.

Important Notes • Ensures unbiased representation of the population

• Improves accuracy of study results

• Sample should be representative of the population

• Random selection can be done using methods like rolling a die

• Computerized random number generators are often used

Mathematical Notation $n$ sample size $\hat{p}$ sample proportion $\bar{x}$ sample mean Remember to use proper notation when solving problems

Why It Works Random sampling minimizes bias and provides a representative sample of the population, ensuring the study's accuracy.