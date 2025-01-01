Skip to main content
Random Sampling

Understanding Random Sampling

Random sampling involves selecting a sample from a population where each member has an equal probability of being chosen.
Practice Problems

1

What is a defining characteristic of random sampling?

2

Teenager Scenario

Imagine you're conducting a survey at your school of 500 students. You randomly select 50 students to answer a questionnaire. Explain whether the 50-student survey is a simple random sample and why.
3

Think About This

Why might random sampling be more effective than other sampling methods in reducing bias?

4

Which of the following is NOT a method of random sampling?

