Product of a Sum and a Difference

Understanding Product of a Sum and a Difference

Beginner Explanation

The product of $(a + b)(a - b)$ simplifies to $a^2 - b^2$
What is the result of $(5 + 3)(5 - 3)$?

Teenager Scenario

You are calculating the difference of squares $(7x + 2)(7x - 2)$ to find the area of a square minus a smaller square.
Think About This

Prove that $(x + 5)(x - 5)$ results in a difference of squares.

What is the expanded form of $(2x + 3y)(2x - 3y)$?

