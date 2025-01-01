Understanding Product of a Sum and a Difference
The product of $(a + b)(a - b)$ simplifies to $a^2 - b^2$
What is the result of $(5 + 3)(5 - 3)$?
Teenager Scenario
You are calculating the difference of squares $(7x + 2)(7x - 2)$ to find the area of a square minus a smaller square.
Think About This
Prove that $(x + 5)(x - 5)$ results in a difference of squares.
What is the expanded form of $(2x + 3y)(2x - 3y)$?
