Polygon Interior Angles Sum Theorem

Key Definition The sum of the measures of the interior angles of a convex polygon with $n$ sides is $(n - 2) \times 180^\circ$ .

Important Notes • The formula for the sum of interior angles depends on the number of sides $n$ .

• For triangles, $n = 3$ , the sum is $180^\circ$ .

• For quadrilaterals, $n = 4$ , the sum is $360^\circ$ .

• All polygons can be divided into triangles, which helps derive the formula.

• This theorem applies only to convex polygons.

Mathematical Notation $+$ represents addition $-$ represents subtraction $\times$ represents multiplication $\div$ represents division $n$ represents the number of sides in a polygon Remember to use proper notation when solving problems

Why It Works The formula $(n - 2) \times 180^\circ$ works because any polygon can be divided into $(n - 2)$ triangles, each with an angle sum of $180^\circ$ .