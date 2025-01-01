Skip to main content
Perfect Numbers

Master perfect numbers with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Perfect Numbers

Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

A perfect number equals the sum of its proper divisors. For example, the divisors of 6 are 1, 2, and 3, and 1 + 2 + 3 = 6, so 6 is perfect.
Practice Problems

1

Quick Quiz

Beginner

Which of the following is a perfect number?

2

Real-World Problem

Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

Imagine you are organizing a math club. You want to explain what a perfect number is to your friends. How would you explain $N = 2^{p-1} (2^p - 1)$?
3

Thinking Challenge

Intermediate

Think About This

Is there a pattern to the known perfect numbers? How does the formula $N = 2^{p-1} (2^p - 1)$ influence this?

4

Challenge Quiz

Advanced

Which of the following expressions represents a perfect number when $p$ is a prime?

Recap

