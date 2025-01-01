Understanding Perfect Numbers
A perfect number equals the sum of its proper divisors. For example, the divisors of 6 are 1, 2, and 3, and 1 + 2 + 3 = 6, so 6 is perfect.
Quick Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Beginner
Which of the following is a perfect number?
Real-World Problem
Question Exercise
Intermediate
Teenager Scenario
Imagine you are organizing a math club. You want to explain what a perfect number is to your friends. How would you explain $N = 2^{p-1} (2^p - 1)$?
Thinking Challenge
Thinking Exercise
Intermediate
Think About This
Is there a pattern to the known perfect numbers? How does the formula $N = 2^{p-1} (2^p - 1)$ influence this?
Challenge Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Advanced
Which of the following expressions represents a perfect number when $p$ is a prime?
