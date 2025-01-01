Skip to main content
Master

Parametric Equations

Master parametric equations with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Parametric Equations

Choose your learning level

Watch & Learn

Video explanation of this concept

concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

Parametric equations define x and y in terms of a parameter t. For example, x = t and y = t^2 + 5 traces the parabola y = x^2 + 5 as t varies over real numbers.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.

Practice Problems

Test your understanding with practice problems

1

Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

Which set of parametric equations represents $y = x^2 + 5$?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2

Real-World Problem

Question Exercise
Intermediate

Car Path

A car travels along a path described by $x = t + 5$ and $y = t^2$ for t in [0, 5]. Eliminate the parameter to find the rectangular equation of the path.
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3

Thinking Challenge

Thinking Exercise
Intermediate

Think About This

Describe the curve formed by $x = \cos(t)$ and $y = \sin(t)$.

Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4

Challenge Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Advanced

Which of the following parametric equations represents a hyperbola?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.

Recap

Watch & Learn

Review key concepts and takeaways

recap. Use space or enter to play video.