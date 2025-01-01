Skip to main content
Mean

Master mean with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Mean

Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

The mean is the sum of all numbers divided by how many there are.
1

Beginner

What is the mean of the set $\{2, 5, 5, 6, 8, 8, 9, 11\}$?

2

Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

You scored 85, 90, and 88 on your math tests. What is your average score?
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3

Intermediate

Think About This

A group of friends has pocket money of $5, $10, $15, $20, and $25. What is the mean amount of pocket money?

Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4

Advanced

The following numbers represent daily sales (in dollars): $\{150, 200, 250, 300, 350, 400, 500\}$. What is the mean daily sales?

