Skip to main content
Master

Intersecting Secant-Tangent Theorem

Master intersecting secant-tangent theorem with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Intersecting Secant-Tangent Theorem

Choose your learning level

Watch & Learn

Video explanation of this concept

concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

When a tangent and secant are drawn from the same external point, the square of the tangent segment equals the product of the external secant part and the entire secant. For example, if $UX = 3$ and $XY = 5$, then $UV^2 = 3 \times (3+5) = 24$, so $UV = 2\sqrt{6}$.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.

Practice Problems

Test your understanding with practice problems

1

Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

If $\overline{UX} = 8$ and $\overline{XY} = 10$, what is $\overline{UV}$?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2

Real-World Problem

Question Exercise
Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

Imagine you are standing outside a circular pond and you see a straight path (tangent) and a bridge (secant) leading from your standing point to the pond.
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3

Thinking Challenge

Thinking Exercise
Intermediate

Think About This

Consider a circle with a tangent and secant line drawn from the same external point. How can you prove the Intersecting Secant-Tangent Theorem?

Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4

Challenge Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Advanced

Given $\overline{UX} = 7$, $\overline{XY} = 24$, find $\overline{UV}$.

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.

Recap

Watch & Learn

Review key concepts and takeaways

recap. Use space or enter to play video.