Understanding Intersecting Secant-Tangent Theorem
When a tangent and secant are drawn from the same external point, the square of the tangent segment equals the product of the external secant part and the entire secant. For example, if $UX = 3$ and $XY = 5$, then $UV^2 = 3 \times (3+5) = 24$, so $UV = 2\sqrt{6}$.
Practice Problems
If $\overline{UX} = 8$ and $\overline{XY} = 10$, what is $\overline{UV}$?
Real-World Problem
Teenager Scenario
Imagine you are standing outside a circular pond and you see a straight path (tangent) and a bridge (secant) leading from your standing point to the pond.
Thinking Challenge
Think About This
Consider a circle with a tangent and secant line drawn from the same external point. How can you prove the Intersecting Secant-Tangent Theorem?
Given $\overline{UX} = 7$, $\overline{XY} = 24$, find $\overline{UV}$.
