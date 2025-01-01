Understanding Inductive Reasoning

Beginner Explanation
Inductive reasoning involves looking for patterns in sequences to make predictions, like finding the next number in a series.
Practice Problems
Observe the sequence $2, 4, 7, 11, \ldots$. What is the next number?
Teenager Scenario
Imagine you earn $10, $15, $21 in the first three weeks of a new job. Predict your earnings for the next three weeks using patterns.
Think About This
If the sequence is $1, 3, 6, 10, \ldots$, what is the pattern? Predict the next term.
Given the series $3, 8, 15, 24, \ldots$, find the next term.
