Understanding Indirect Proof
Choose your learning level
Watch & Learn
Video explanation of this concept
concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner
Start here! Easy to understand
Beginner Explanation
In an indirect proof, you assume the opposite of what you want to prove. If this assumption leads to a contradiction, the original statement is true.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.
Practice Problems
Test your understanding with practice problems
1
Quick Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Beginner
Which statement is true for an indirect proof? Assume $\neg q$ leads to a contradiction.
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2
Real-World Problem
Question Exercise
Intermediate
Teenager Scenario
Prove that if a person is fluent in English, they can attend an English-speaking school. Assume $p$ is 'fluent in English' and $q$ is 'can attend an English-speaking school'.
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3
Thinking Challenge
Thinking Exercise
Intermediate
Think About This
Consider the statement: 'If it rains, the ground is wet.' Assume $\neg q$ leads to a contradiction.
Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4
Challenge Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Advanced
Select the correct conclusion for: 'If $x^2 ≥ 0$ for all $x$, then $x$ is real.' Assume $¬q$ leads to a contradiction.
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
Recap
Watch & Learn
Review key concepts and takeaways
recap. Use space or enter to play video.