Indirect Proof

Master indirect proof with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Indirect Proof

Beginner

Beginner Explanation

In an indirect proof, you assume the opposite of what you want to prove. If this assumption leads to a contradiction, the original statement is true.
1

Beginner

Which statement is true for an indirect proof? Assume $\neg q$ leads to a contradiction.

2

Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

Prove that if a person is fluent in English, they can attend an English-speaking school. Assume $p$ is 'fluent in English' and $q$ is 'can attend an English-speaking school'.
3

Intermediate

Think About This

Consider the statement: 'If it rains, the ground is wet.' Assume $\neg q$ leads to a contradiction.

4

Advanced

Select the correct conclusion for: 'If $x^2 ≥ 0$ for all $x$, then $x$ is real.' Assume $¬q$ leads to a contradiction.

