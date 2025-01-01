Understanding Greatest Common Factor of Monomials
Choose your learning level
Watch & Learn
Video explanation of this concept
concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner
Start here! Easy to understand
Beginner Explanation
The GCF is the largest factor shared by both monomials. First, write each monomial's prime factorization, then multiply the common prime factors together.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.
Practice Problems
Test your understanding with practice problems
1
Quick Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Beginner
What is the GCF of $12x^2y$ and $18xy^2$?
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2
Real-World Problem
Question Exercise
Intermediate
Teenager Scenario
You have two different sets of items. One set contains $24a^3b^2$ and the other $36a^2b^3$. Determine the largest possible identical group size.
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3
Thinking Challenge
Thinking Exercise
Intermediate
Think About This
Determine the GCF of $-45x^3y$ and $75xy^2$.
Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4
Challenge Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Advanced
What is the GCF of $-54x^4y^3$ and $90x^2y^5$?
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
Recap
Watch & Learn
Review key concepts and takeaways
recap. Use space or enter to play video.