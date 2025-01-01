Skip to main content
Greatest Common Factor of Monomials

Master greatest common factor of monomials with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Greatest Common Factor of Monomials

Beginner Explanation

The GCF is the largest factor shared by both monomials. First, write each monomial's prime factorization, then multiply the common prime factors together.
What is the GCF of $12x^2y$ and $18xy^2$?

Teenager Scenario

You have two different sets of items. One set contains $24a^3b^2$ and the other $36a^2b^3$. Determine the largest possible identical group size.
Think About This

Determine the GCF of $-45x^3y$ and $75xy^2$.

What is the GCF of $-54x^4y^3$ and $90x^2y^5$?

