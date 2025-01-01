Understanding Fundamental Counting Principle
Choose your learning level
Watch & Learn
Video explanation of this concept
concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner
Start here! Easy to understand
Beginner Explanation
Consider each choice independently and multiply the number of ways.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.
Practice Problems
Test your understanding with practice problems
1
Quick Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Beginner
If you have 2 hats and 3 scarves, how many different combinations of one hat and one scarf can you wear?
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2
Real-World Problem
Question Exercise
Intermediate
Teenager Scenario
You're choosing an outfit with 3 shirts, 4 pants, and 2 pairs of shoes. How many total outfits are possible?
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3
Thinking Challenge
Thinking Exercise
Intermediate
Think About This
How many different ways can you arrange 2 different books on a shelf?
Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4
Challenge Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Advanced
You have 5 different keys and only one opens a door. If you try each key once, in how many different orders can you try the keys?
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
Recap
Watch & Learn
Review key concepts and takeaways
recap. Use space or enter to play video.