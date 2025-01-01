Skip to main content
Master

Fundamental Counting Principle

Master fundamental counting principle with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Fundamental Counting Principle

Choose your learning level

Watch & Learn

Video explanation of this concept

concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner

Start here! Easy to understand

Beginner Explanation

Consider each choice independently and multiply the number of ways.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.

Practice Problems

Test your understanding with practice problems

1

Quick Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Beginner

If you have 2 hats and 3 scarves, how many different combinations of one hat and one scarf can you wear?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2

Real-World Problem

Question Exercise
Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

You're choosing an outfit with 3 shirts, 4 pants, and 2 pairs of shoes. How many total outfits are possible?
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3

Thinking Challenge

Thinking Exercise
Intermediate

Think About This

How many different ways can you arrange 2 different books on a shelf?

Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4

Challenge Quiz

Single Choice Quiz
Advanced

You have 5 different keys and only one opens a door. If you try each key once, in how many different orders can you try the keys?

Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.

Recap

Watch & Learn

Review key concepts and takeaways

recap. Use space or enter to play video.