Understanding Functions: Graphs and Intersections
For $f(x) = x + 6$ and $g(x) = -x$, set $x + 6 = -x$. Solving gives $x = -3$ and $y = f(-3) = 3$, so they intersect at $(-3, 3)$.
Beginner
What is the solution to $x + 6 = -x$?
Intermediate
Teenager Scenario
Imagine two functions representing two friends' distances from a park as $f(x) = x + 6$ and $g(x) = -x$. Find when they meet.
Intermediate
Think About This
Determine the intersection of $f(x) = |x - 5|$ and $g(x) = \log(x)$.
Advanced
Solve for the intersection of $f(x) = x^2$ and $g(x) = 4 - x^2$.
