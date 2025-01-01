Functions: Graphs and Intersections

Key Definition The intersection points of two functions $f(x)$ and $g(x)$ are the $x$ values where $f(x) = g(x)$ .

Important Notes • To find intersections algebraically, solve $f(x) = g(x)$ .

• Graphical solutions involve plotting and identifying where the graphs intersect.

• For complex functions, technology may be needed to estimate intersection points.

• Absolute value and logarithmic functions can create non-trivial intersections.

• Understanding graph behavior is crucial for visualizing intersections.

Mathematical Notation $+$ represents addition $-$ represents subtraction $\times$ represents multiplication $\div$ represents division $|x|$ denotes absolute value $\log(x)$ denotes logarithm Remember to use proper notation when solving problems

Why It Works Intersection points are solutions to $f(x) = g(x)$ , where their graphs meet.