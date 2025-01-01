Understanding Falling Object Model
Simple explanation with $h(t) = -16t^2 + v_0 t + h_0$
If a ball is thrown upwards from the ground ($h_0 = 0$) with $v_0 = 80$ ft/sec, what is its height after 3 seconds?
Teenager Scenario
A bottle is dropped from a height of $120$ feet. How long does it take to hit the ground?
Think About This
Calculate the velocity of an object after $5$ seconds if it was thrown downwards with $v_0 = 20$ ft/sec.
A rocket is launched upwards with $v_0 = 150$ m/s. What will be its velocity after $8$ seconds?
