Falling Object Model

Master falling object model with interactive lessons and practice problems! Designed for students like you!

Understanding Falling Object Model

Beginner Explanation

Simple explanation with $h(t) = -16t^2 + v_0 t + h_0$
1

Beginner

If a ball is thrown upwards from the ground ($h_0 = 0$) with $v_0 = 80$ ft/sec, what is its height after 3 seconds?

2

Real-World Problem

Intermediate

Teenager Scenario

A bottle is dropped from a height of $120$ feet. How long does it take to hit the ground?
3

Thinking Challenge

Intermediate

Think About This

Calculate the velocity of an object after $5$ seconds if it was thrown downwards with $v_0 = 20$ ft/sec.

4

Challenge Quiz

Advanced

A rocket is launched upwards with $v_0 = 150$ m/s. What will be its velocity after $8$ seconds?

Recap

