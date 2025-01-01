Understanding Describing the Graph of a Function
Choose your learning level
Watch & Learn
Video explanation of this concept
concept. Use space or enter to play video.
Beginner
Start here! Easy to understand
Beginner Explanation
A function increases if $f(x_1) < f(x_2)$ when $x_1 < x_2$, and decreases if the opposite is true.
Now showing Beginner level explanation.
Practice Problems
Test your understanding with practice problems
1
Quick Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Beginner
Which of the following best describes a function that is always increasing?
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
2
Real-World Problem
Question Exercise
Intermediate
Teenager Scenario
Imagine a skateboarder going down a ramp. The height of the skateboarder decreases as time passes, describing a decreasing function.
Click to reveal the detailed solution for this question exercise.
3
Thinking Challenge
Thinking Exercise
Intermediate
Think About This
Consider a function that is periodic and has maxima at $x = n\pi$ where $n$ is an integer. What can be said about its graph?
Click to reveal the detailed explanation for this thinking exercise.
4
Challenge Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Advanced
For a function $f(x)$ that is decreasing for $x < -1$ and increasing for $x > -1$, what is true at $x = -1$?
Please select an answer for all 1 questions before checking your answers. 1 question remaining.
Recap
Watch & Learn
Review key concepts and takeaways
recap. Use space or enter to play video.