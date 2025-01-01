Describing the Graph of a Function Study Guide

Key Definition A function's graph can be described as increasing, decreasing, or having maxima and minima at certain points. An increasing function means that as $x$ increases, $f(x)$ also increases.

Important Notes • A function is increasing if $f(x_1) < f(x_2)$ when $x_1 < x_2$

• A function is decreasing if $f(x_1) > f(x_2)$ when $x_1 < x_2$

• Maxima are the highest points in a section of the graph

• Minima are the lowest points in a section of the graph

• Boundaries can be described as upper or lower bounds

Mathematical Notation $+$ represents addition $-$ represents subtraction $\times$ or $*$ represents multiplication $\div$ or $/$ represents division Remember to use proper notation when solving problems

Why It Works Understanding the behavior of functions helps in predicting trends and changes in data, using $f(x)$ relationships.