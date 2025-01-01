Skip to main content
Describing the Graph of a Function

Describing the Graph of a Function

Beginner Explanation

A function increases if $f(x_1) < f(x_2)$ when $x_1 < x_2$, and decreases if the opposite is true.
Which of the following best describes a function that is always increasing?

Teenager Scenario

Imagine a skateboarder going down a ramp. The height of the skateboarder decreases as time passes, describing a decreasing function.
Think About This

Consider a function that is periodic and has maxima at $x = n\pi$ where $n$ is an integer. What can be said about its graph?

For a function $f(x)$ that is decreasing for $x < -1$ and increasing for $x > -1$, what is true at $x = -1$?

