Degree of a Monomial

Understanding Degree of a Monomial

The degree of a monomial is simply the sum of the exponents of all its variables. For example, in $7x^2$, the degree is $2$.
What is the degree of the monomial $6x^3y^2$?

Degree Calculation

Compute the degree of the monomial $x^2y^3$.
Think About This

Consider the monomial $5x^4y$. How would the degree change if the exponent of $y$ was increased by $2$?

Determine the degree of the monomial $3x^2y^4z^5$.

