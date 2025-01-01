Key Definition A counterexample is an example that disproves a statement or proposition. For example, if the statement is 'All birds can fly', a penguin is a counterexample.

Important Notes • Counterexamples are used in mathematics to disprove statements or theories.

• A counterexample is often a single instance or example that challenges the truth of a proposition.

Mathematical Notation Statements are often represented as 'If p, then q'. Remember to use proper notation when solving problems

Why It Works A counterexample works by disproving a statement. If a statement says something is true for all items in a set, finding one item in that set for which the statement is not true disproves the statement.