Understanding Counterexample
Beginner
Beginner Explanation
A counterexample is an example that disproves a statement or proposition. It serves as proof that the statement is not always true.
Practice Problems
1
Quick Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Beginner
Which of the following statements is a counterexample to the statement 'All birds can fly'?
2
Real-World Problem
Question Exercise
Intermediate
Teenager Scenario
Your friend claims that all teenagers like pop music. How would you use a counterexample to challenge this statement?
3
Thinking Challenge
Thinking Exercise
Intermediate
Think About This
Think about a statement often believed to be true. Can you find a counterexample to disprove it?
4
Challenge Quiz
Single Choice Quiz
Advanced
Which of the following is a counterexample to the statement 'All numbers are positive'?
Recap
